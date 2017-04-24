Facing backlash on killings, Duterte ...

Facing backlash on killings, Duterte to find solace in ASEAN

Read more: The Gazette

When Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hosts a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this weekend, the spotlight will be on him. Just less than a year in power, he faces a mass murder complaint before the International Criminal Court and an impeachment bid at home as bodies continue to pile up in his war on illegal drugs.

Chicago, IL

