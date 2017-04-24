Extrajudicial killings prompt suit ag...

Extrajudicial killings prompt suit against Duterte at the International Criminal Court

Since Rodrigo Duterte took office in June 2016, thousands have perished in a spate of extrajudicial killings that have characterized his sweeping anti-drug crusade. Now, a lawyer has filed a case against Duterte in the International Criminal Court in The Hague, arguing that the tribunal should charge him with crimes against humanity.

