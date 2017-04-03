Estetrol (E4) shows promise as a safe...

Estetrol (E4) shows promise as a safe, effective drug for use in advanced prostate cancer

The natural fetal estrogen estetrol, also called E4, is being tested as a new drug that may help treat advanced prostate cancer, according to an ongoing industry-sponsored study from the Netherlands. The final results will be presented in a poster on Saturday, April 1, at ENDO 2017, the annual scientific meeting of the Endocrine Society, in Orlando, Fla.



