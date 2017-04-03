Equal partners: Cocoa farmer group ca...

Equal partners: Cocoa farmer group calls to implement sustainable chocolate programs

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Confectionery News

WCFO merged with the International CoCoa Farmers Organization last November, bringing together 750,000 cocoa farmer members across the globe. It says current chocolate and cocoa company sustainability programs tend to target organized groups that produce just 10% of the crop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Confectionery News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC