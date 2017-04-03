Enter Gorillaz & Sonos Virtual Spirit House Inspired By "Humanz" Album

After revealing the title and tracklist for their forthcoming album, Humanz, last month, the Gorillaz team has conjured up a brilliant marketing plan with Sonos, which sees the Spirit House depicted in the new "Saturnz Barz" video come to life. Sonos has developed three different Spirit Houses, which allow fans to enter the virtual world that the Gorillaz animated characters 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel exist in.

