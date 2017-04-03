Dutch protest after attack on gay couple

THE HAGUE: Hundreds demonstrated in Dutch cities on Saturday in a show of support for gay rights after a male couple were attacked last week while walking hand-in-hand, media reported.Some 2,500 people brandishing rainbow flags turned out in the eastern city of Arnhem where Jasper Vernes-Sewratan, 35, and Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes, 31, were badly beaten last weekend." You have pulled us through this terrible week," Vernes-Sewratan told the crowd, while his partner, who lost some teeth when he was hit by a bolt cutter, was in tears.Hundreds also took part in demonstrations Saturday in The Hague and Eindhoven.Also attending the march in Arnhem was Democracy party D66 leader Alexander Pechthold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.