Dutch protest after attack on gay couple

Dutch protest after attack on gay couple

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily Millbury

THE HAGUE: Hundreds demonstrated in Dutch cities on Saturday in a show of support for gay rights after a male couple were attacked last week while walking hand-in-hand, media reported.Some 2,500 people brandishing rainbow flags turned out in the eastern city of Arnhem where Jasper Vernes-Sewratan, 35, and Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes, 31, were badly beaten last weekend." You have pulled us through this terrible week," Vernes-Sewratan told the crowd, while his partner, who lost some teeth when he was hit by a bolt cutter, was in tears.Hundreds also took part in demonstrations Saturday in The Hague and Eindhoven.Also attending the march in Arnhem was Democracy party D66 leader Alexander Pechthold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Sat USS LIBERTY 6
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC