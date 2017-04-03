Dutch protest after attack on gay couple

Hundreds demonstrated in Dutch cities Saturday in a show of support for gay rights after a male couple were attacked last week while walking hand-in-hand, media reported. THE HAGUE: Hundreds demonstrated in Dutch cities on Saturday in a show of support for gay rights after a male couple were attacked last week while walking hand-in-hand, media reported.

