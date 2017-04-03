Dutch politicians hold hands in solidarity with gay couple who were brutally attacked
Two Dutch politicians held hands in a powerful show of solidarity after a gay couple was brutally attacked in the Netherlands. Jasper Vernes-Sewratan and Ronnie Sewratan-Verne were attacked by a group of around six to eight youths as they walked hand in hand through the streets of Arnhem over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC