Dutch politicians hold hands in solidarity with gay couple who were brutally attacked

Two Dutch politicians held hands in a powerful show of solidarity after a gay couple was brutally attacked in the Netherlands. Jasper Vernes-Sewratan and Ronnie Sewratan-Verne were attacked by a group of around six to eight youths as they walked hand in hand through the streets of Arnhem over the weekend.

Chicago, IL

