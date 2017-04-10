Dutch panda mania as giant bears arri...

Dutch panda mania as giant bears arrive from China

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Two giant pandas arrived by plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday after a marathon 8,000 kilometre journey from China, the first breeding pair on Dutch soil in three decades. One of two giant pandas, female Wu Wen and male Xing Ya, is placed on display after arriving at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands after a special flight from China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 6
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC