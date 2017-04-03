Dutch men worldwide hold hands after gay couple attacked
Dutch leader of the Democrats 66 party Alexander Pechtold and financial specialist Wouter Koolmees hold hands on April 3, 2017 as a sign of solidarity for two men who were attacked after holding hands in public. In a simple act of solidarity, Dutch men across the Netherlands and around the world have held hands this week to protest the beating of two gay men.
