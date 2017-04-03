Dutch men hold hands in solidarity with beaten gay couple
In a simple act of solidarity, same-sex couples and many others across the Netherlands have held hands this week to protest the beating of two gay men - an attack that shook a nation that has long prided itself on its tolerance. The beating in the eastern city of Arnhem was far from isolated in the Netherlands, long seen as one of the world's most welcoming to same-sex couples.
