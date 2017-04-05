Dutch men are holding hands in solida...

Dutch men are holding hands in solidarity against anti-LGBTQ violence

Dutch men are holding hands in an act of protest and solidarity after a gay couple was brutally beaten for holding hands in public. Jasper Vernes-Sewratan and Ronnie Sewratan-Verne were holding hands in Arnhem, Netherlands, when they were attacked by a group in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chicago, IL

