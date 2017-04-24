Dutch Kapsalon makes it to Mumbai keb...

Dutch Kapsalon makes it to Mumbai kebab shop

Who doesn't love a Kapsalon? The infamous Rotterdam kebab shop special has found its way to Mumbai in India. A Kapsalon consists of fries topped off with dner or shawarma meat, then smothered in Gouda cheese and put under the grill until it melts.

