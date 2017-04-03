Dutch Gay Couple Attacked with Bolt C...

Dutch Gay Couple Attacked with Bolt Cutters in Horrifying Hate Crime

In a horrifying hate crime, a gay couple in the Netherlands were attacked by a vicious group of men and youths with bolt cutters. NL Times writes that Jasper Vernes-Sewratan and Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes were holding hands and walking home from a dance party in Arnhem early on Sunday.

