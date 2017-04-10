Dutch, Danish and Irish leaders to ho...

Dutch, Danish and Irish leaders to hold Brexit meeting on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The leaders of the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland are to hold a meeting to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union on Friday, the Irish government said, in a sign the three pro-trade powers plan to coordinate their strategy on Brexit. FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny takes part in a European People Party summit in St Julian's, Malta, March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC