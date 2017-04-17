Denmark is trying to block Britain 'taking back control' of its fishing waters after Brexit

Denmark plans to challenge the UK government's mission to "take back control" of its fishing waters after Brexit by launching a legal case that could find its way to the International Court of Justice. Politicians in Copenhagen will use archaic laws dating back to 15th-century to argue Danish fishermen have a right to work in the seas surrounding Britain, even once the latter has left the European Union, the Guardian reports .

