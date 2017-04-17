Denmark is trying to block Britain 't...

Denmark is trying to block Britain 'taking back control' of its fishing waters after Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Denmark plans to challenge the UK government's mission to "take back control" of its fishing waters after Brexit by launching a legal case that could find its way to the International Court of Justice. Politicians in Copenhagen will use archaic laws dating back to 15th-century to argue Danish fishermen have a right to work in the seas surrounding Britain, even once the latter has left the European Union, the Guardian reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC