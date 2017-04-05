Deadly Syrian chemical attack a 'consequence' of Obama's 'weakness': Spicer
A civil defense member breathes through an oxygen mask after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun Syria "Today's chemical attack in Syria against innocent people including women and children is reprehensible and can not be ignored by the civilized world", Spicer said . As Reuters said , the air strike could have been carried out by the Syrian government forces in a suspected gas attack.
