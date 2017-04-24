Damen Celebrates 90 Years
With nine decades of operations in the shipbuilding industry under its belt, Damen has grown from small beginnings in the 1920s into a renowned maritime service provider that employs 9,000 people. The expansion of Dutch rooted Damen has been global, with growth that can be viewed in terms of its yards, service hubs and other subsidiary companies as well as a globally-operating client base.
