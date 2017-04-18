Could coconuts reveal the secrets of the great Alcatraz escape? - CNET

As if the 1962 breakout from the prison previously considered "inescapable" wasn't already nuts, researchers now hope to find the truth with help from fruit. Researchers from the Netherlands have been working for a few years now to solve a mystery that's persisted for over half a century -- could the three inmates who famously escaped from Alcatraz prison in 1962 actually have survived the trip across the San Francisco Bay? The researchers' computer model says it's possible , and now they're performing an experiment at the scene of the breakout to try and determine the final fates of John Anglin, Clarence Anglin and Frank Morris.

