China's coastguard staking claim to contested reefs in South China Sea

Regular patrols at the Malaysia-administered Luconia Shoals signal Beijing intends to pursue its claims in the South China Sea, analysts say Near constant patrols by China's coastguard at Luconia Shoals off the coast of Malaysia are a signal from Beijing that it plans to maintain a maritime presence within its contested claim to most of the South China Sea, analysts say. Three different Chinese vessels were patrolling regularly in the first two months of this year near the shoals, some 1,600km from China but only 145km north of Borneo, according to data from the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative .

Chicago, IL

