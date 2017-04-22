China-Netherlands Economic Cooperatio...

China-Netherlands Economic Cooperation Forum held in The Hague

1 hr ago

A total of 41 intentions of cooperation were reached among more than 100 Chinese and Dutch enterprises during the the first edition of "China-Netherlands Economic Cooperation Forum" held Friday here. The event was also hailed as a major event to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

