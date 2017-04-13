Chemical weapons experts in Turkey to...

Chemical weapons experts in Turkey to investigate alleged Syrian sarin attack - sources

A team of experts from the global chemical weapons watchdog has been sent to Turkey to collect samples as part of an investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria last week that killed 87 people. The fact finding mission was sent from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague to gather bio-metric samples and interview survivors, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

