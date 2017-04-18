TAOISEACH Enda Kenny is today meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, two of the other EU countries expected to be worst hit by the impact of Brexit. http://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/brexit-victims-meet-today-as-taoiseach-to-talk-strategy-with-dutch-and-danish-pms-35641387.html TAOISEACH Enda Kenny is today meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, two of the other EU countries expected to be worst hit by the impact of Brexit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.