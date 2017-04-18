Brexit 'victims' meet today as Taoiseach to talk strategy with Dutch and Danish PMs
TAOISEACH Enda Kenny is today meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, two of the other EU countries expected to be worst hit by the impact of Brexit. http://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/brexit-victims-meet-today-as-taoiseach-to-talk-strategy-with-dutch-and-danish-pms-35641387.html TAOISEACH Enda Kenny is today meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, two of the other EU countries expected to be worst hit by the impact of Brexit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC