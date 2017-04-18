Brexit 'victims' meet today as Taoise...

Brexit 'victims' meet today as Taoiseach to talk strategy with Dutch and Danish PMs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

TAOISEACH Enda Kenny is today meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, two of the other EU countries expected to be worst hit by the impact of Brexit. http://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/brexit-victims-meet-today-as-taoiseach-to-talk-strategy-with-dutch-and-danish-pms-35641387.html TAOISEACH Enda Kenny is today meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, two of the other EU countries expected to be worst hit by the impact of Brexit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC