ASEAN firms up South China Sea stance as Beijing lobbies over statement
Southeast Asian countries have altered a statement to be issued at Saturday's ASEAN summit to include references to militarization and island-building in the South China Sea, the latest draft shows, in a move likely to frustrate Beijing. An aerial view of China occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC