Architects transform barns into solar-powered workspaces for Dutch daredevil

15 hrs ago

Rotterdam-based architecture studio Instability We Trust transformed two barns into a set of contemporary workspaces for the famous Dutch daredevil, Wim Hof . Nicknamed "The Iceman" for his ability to withstand extreme cold, Hof commissioned the adaptive reuse project to house his training seminars on the health benefits of cold exposure and breathing techniques.

Chicago, IL

