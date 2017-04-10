Analysts identify #SyriaHoax as Russian-fueled propaganda
As Syrian president Bashar al-Assad called videos of last week's chemical attack a "fabrication," a piece of propaganda promoted by a Russian cyber operation and bearing the hashtag #SyriaHoax has gained traction in the United States, analysts tell ABC News. Following the chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians on Tuesday, Al-Masdar News, a pro-Assad website based in Beirut, published claims that "something is not adding up in [the] Idlib chemical weapons attack."
