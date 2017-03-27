Aide to warlord Kony surrenders as US pulls from mission
In this Nov. 12, 2006 file photo, the leader of the Lord's Resistance Army, Joseph Kony answers journalists' questions following a meeting with UN humanitarian chief Jan Egeland at Ri-Kwangba in southern Sudan. A rebel in charge of communications for warlord Joseph Kony has surrendered to Ugandan forces, the military said Thursday, March 30, 2017 shortly after the U.S. indicated it was pulling out of the international manhunt for one of Africa's most notorious fugitives.
