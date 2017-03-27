A World Without Down Children

A World Without Down Children

The United Nations has declared that 21st March is a day to celebrate the International Day for Down syndrome. It is totally hypocritical when Europe and the West are not celebrating the contribution that our brothers and sisters with Down syndrome are making to our communities but instead are screening them for extinction.

Chicago, IL

