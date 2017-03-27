A smiling city: Ben Coates explores the charming Dutch city of...
A smiling city: Ben Coates explores the charming Dutch city of Dordrecht, then boards a Rotterdam-bound waterbus on the River Maas JUST as Parisians must tire of fireworks over the Eiffel Tower, and Egyptians yawn at the sight of pyramids at sunset, a couple of years in my adopted homeland of the Netherlands had made me rather blasA© about pretty little towns with historic churches and canals. Dordrecht, however, was undeniably charming: a warren of spindly old buildings tilting over rust-coloured brick streets dusted with fallen leaves.
