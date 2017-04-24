A Life Story - Dora Suuring, Dutch re...

A Life Story - Dora Suuring, Dutch resistance fighter dies, aged 102

Dora Suuring, Dutch Resistance fighter, chemist, lecturer, teacher: b July 10, 1914, Amsterdam, Netherlands; m Sal Breemer, 1939 , Henk Suuring 1946, 2d; d March 31, 2017, Waikanae, aged 102. Dora Suuring once said she was only a small cog in the big machine that was the Dutch Resistance during World War II.

