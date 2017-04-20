2017 Assen WorldSSP Friday Results

2017 Assen WorldSSP Friday Results

In his wife's home country of The Netherlands former Ten Kate rider Kenan Sofuoglu posted the fastest opening day lap in the WorldSSP championship class, a 1'38.950. Patrick Jacobsen was the only rider to get close to Sofuoglu and had his morning time to thank for being 0.172 seconds from the five-time champion Sofuoglu.

Chicago, IL

