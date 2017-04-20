2017 Assen WorldSSP Friday Results

In his wife's home country of The Netherlands former Ten Kate rider Kenan Sofuoglu posted the fastest opening day lap in the WorldSSP championship class, a 1'38.950. Patrick Jacobsen was the only rider to get close to Sofuoglu and had his morning time to thank for being 0.172 seconds from the five-time champion Sofuoglu.

