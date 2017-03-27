Zambia to consult public over ICC mem...

Zambia to consult public over ICC membership

12 hrs ago

Zambian justice minister Given Lubinda announced the consultation, which will run until Friday, in a speech to parliament last week. Zambia opened public consultations this week on the government's plan to leave the International Criminal Court, as several other African countries re-assess their membership.

Chicago, IL

