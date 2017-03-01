Yamaha Champions Riding School Supporting Anthony Mazziotto III's ...

Jumping to the 600 Superstock class for 2017, the budget nearly triples and the support needed to run at the front requires an entire new level of commitment over the resources needed to run at the front of the RC390 Cup class. The Yamaha Champions Riding School is jumping behind Anthony Mazziotto III to help develop the new 2017 Yamaha R6 while he competes on his current R6, as well as supply logistics, coaching, and relationship-sharing for this young phenom.

