Yamaha Champions Riding School Supporting Anthony Mazziotto III's ...

Jumping to the 600 Superstock class for 2017, the budget nearly triples and the support needed to run at the front requires an entire new level of commitment over the resources needed to run at the front of the RC390 Cup class. The Yamaha Champions Riding School is jumping behind Anthony Mazziotto III to help develop the new 2017 Yamaha R6 while he competes on his current R6, as well as supply logistics, coaching, and relationship-sharing for this young phenom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Wed
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
