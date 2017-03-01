Yamaha Champions Riding School Suppor...

Yamaha Champions Riding School Supporting Anthony Mazziotto III's ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Roadracing World

Jumping to the 600 Superstock class for 2017, the budget nearly triples and the support needed to run at the front requires an entire new level of commitment over the resources needed to run at the front of the RC390 Cup class. The Yamaha Champions Riding School is jumping behind Anthony Mazziotto III to help develop the new 2017 Yamaha R6 while he competes on his current R6, as well as supply logistics, coaching, and relationship-sharing for this young phenom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Wed Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC