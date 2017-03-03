Wolf killed by car in the Netherlands
Pim Lollinga of the rehab centre: "It is a male of more than fifty kilos, a huge animal. The animal was killed on the A28 motorway between Hoogeveen and Meppel [in Drenthe province].
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Wed
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC