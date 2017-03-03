Wilders Jump Starts Campaign as His P...

Wilders Jump Starts Campaign as His Party Sinks in Dutch Polls

Dutch member of Parliament and leader of the far-right Party for Freedom Geert Wilders, center, walks during a visit to the town of Volendam, on March 3. Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders resumed his campaign for this month's elections as polls suggested that voters were turning away from his populist message. Wilders, who has lived for more than a decade under government protection, picked up his public appearances on Friday with an unannounced visit to the fishing village of Volendam north of Amsterdam.

