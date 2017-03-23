Why the French Election Will Decide E...

Why the French Election Will Decide Europe's Future

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: [email protected]

Is a "European Spring" in the making, just as the EU prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary in Rome? In this opinion piece, Peter Vanham, global leadership fellow at the World Economic Forum, considers this question as he assesses a number of recent developments in Europe. In The Hague last week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte fended off his populist contender Geert Wilders in the Dutch elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at [email protected]

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC