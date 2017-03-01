Vote for the most cycle friendly city in the Netherlands
The race is on to find the best Cycle City in the Netherlands. Starting March 1, 2017, cyclists from all around the country are invited by the Dutch cycle union Fietsersbond to join the online survey about the standards of cycling in their municipality.
