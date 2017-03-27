Vincent Janssen Peeved With Poch
Mauricio Pochettino purchased Vincent Janssen for a staggering 17m last summer and now we find ourselves, nearly 12 months later and the Dutchman is spouting out quotes claiming he's peeved with the Spurs boss for his lack of playing time. Signing on the dotted line in a four year deal is one thing but the way Poch handled the deal is another and must be open to scrutiny.
