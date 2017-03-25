Van Gogh paintings stolen by mafia back in Amsterdam

Two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh were unveiled, barely damaged, at an Amsterdam museum on Tuesday, 14 years after they were stolen in a mafia heist. The works, 1882's View of the Sea at Scheveningen and the 1884 Congregation Leave the Reformed Church in Nuenen , are from a period that was crucial to the post-impressionist master's development as a painter.

