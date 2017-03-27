US House votes to repeal Internet pri...

US House votes to repeal Internet privacy rules

Following the Senate vote [JURIST report], the House voted 231-189 to approve HR 230 [materials], preventing the Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services [text] rule from entering into force. The rule would have prevented telecommunication organizations from selling or sharing information that would impact the confidentiality of customer proprietary information.

