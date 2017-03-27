UPDATE 1-Dutch seize paintings, gold in international hunt for tax evaders
Dutch investigators have seized paintings, a gold bar and jewelry and arrested two people as part of a international hunt for tax evaders, after receiving a tip-off about 55,000 suspect accounts at a Swiss bank, prosecutors said on Friday. The country's office for financial crimes prosecution said the coordinated raids began on Thursday in the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Australia.
