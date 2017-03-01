Ukraine takes Russia to UN court over...

Ukraine takes Russia to UN court over rebel funding, Crimea

Olena Zerkal, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, left, shakes hands with Roman Kolodkin, head of the legal department of the Russian Foreign Affairs ministry, at the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, March 6, 2017.... . Journalists take images at the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, March 6, 2017, where Ukraine is taking Russia to the United Nations' highest judicial organ, accusing Moscow of financing separatist rebels and racia... THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Ukraine is taking Russia to the United Nations' highest judicial body, accusing Moscow of financing separatist rebels and racially discriminating against ethnic Tartars and Ukrainians in the annexed Crimean Peninsula.




