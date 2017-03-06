Ukraine accused of seeking to litigate Crimea annexation
Russia accused Ukraine on Tuesday of taking it to court under false pretences, using allegations of financing terrorism and ethnic discrimination as a front to litigate Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula three years ago. The accusation came on the second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Ukraine has charged that Russia is financing separatist groups who carry out "terrorist" attacks in eastern Ukraine and that Russia is discriminating against Crimea's ethnic Tartars.
