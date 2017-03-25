Turkish ministers will not hold charter referendum campaigns in Netherlands: Official
Turkish ministers will not hold campaigns on the charter referendum in the Netherlands following a diplomatic row between The Hague and Ankara, a ruling Justice and Development Party official has said. No Turkish ministers will come to the Netherlands to hold campaigns for the April 16 referendum, the party's Netherlands campaign manager Mustafa Aslan told Dutch broadcaster NOS, as reported by the BBC Turkish Service.
