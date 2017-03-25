Turkish ministers will not hold chart...

Turkish ministers will not hold charter referendum campaigns in Netherlands: Official

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkish ministers will not hold campaigns on the charter referendum in the Netherlands following a diplomatic row between The Hague and Ankara, a ruling Justice and Development Party official has said. No Turkish ministers will come to the Netherlands to hold campaigns for the April 16 referendum, the party's Netherlands campaign manager Mustafa Aslan told Dutch broadcaster NOS, as reported by the BBC Turkish Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC