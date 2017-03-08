Turkey's Erdogan says Netherlands acting like a 'banana republic'
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday the Netherlands was acting like a "banana republic" and should face sanctions for barring Turkish ministers from speaking in Rotterdam, fuelling a row over Ankara's political campaigning abroad. People, holding a banner with a picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, shout slogans during a protest in front of the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early March 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|1
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized
|1
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC