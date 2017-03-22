Turkey to seek extradition of militant from Netherlands

Turkey is preparing to request the extradition from the Netherlands of a senior female leftist militant, a Turkish official said Wednesday. The militant, identified as Seher Demir Sen - a leader of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP-C - is alleged to be behind a 2013 suicide bomb attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, which killed a security guard.

