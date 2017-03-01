The Hague advised to offer $2.75 mill...

The Hague advised to offer $2.75 million in Holocaust restitution

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The executive board of the municipality of The Hague advised the city government to offer $2.75 million in restitution for money wrongfully collected from Holocaust survivors. The recommendation announced Monday follows the vote last year by the City Council of Amsterdam to allocate $11 million to Jewish causes as compensation for similar practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... 3 hr Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC