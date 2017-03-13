'Suspend ties with Netherlands,' says Turkey opposition leader
Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya , Turkey's family minister, had arrived by road on Saturday but was denied entry to the consulate in Rotterdam and was taken to the German border by Dutch police. The Dutch government, which stands to lose heavily to the anti-immigration party of Geert Wilders in elections next week, said it considered the visits undesirable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|1
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized
|1
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC