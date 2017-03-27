Sudan's Bashir to attend Arab summit

Read more: Daily Monitor

President Omar al-Bashir will attend an Arab League summit in Amman this week, Sudan's foreign minister said Sunday, despite a top rights group urging Jordan to deny him entry. Bashir is wanted by The Hague-based International Criminal Court for alleged genocide and war crimes related to the conflict in war-torn Darfur.

Chicago, IL

