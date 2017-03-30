Students explore Esperanto across Europe
In an effort to create an easy-to-learn language with the potential to unify humanity, Polish-Jewish ophthalmologist L. L. Zamenhof invented Esperanto in the late 19th century. Esperanto, a constructed international language from 1887, today is about forming friendships, say two Stanford students who traveled abroad to learn more from speakers and scholars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC