Students explore Esperanto across Europe

In an effort to create an easy-to-learn language with the potential to unify humanity, Polish-Jewish ophthalmologist L. L. Zamenhof invented Esperanto in the late 19th century. Esperanto, a constructed international language from 1887, today is about forming friendships, say two Stanford students who traveled abroad to learn more from speakers and scholars.

